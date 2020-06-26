Belpre Board of Education working on plan for August

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Board of Education meets Thursday to talk about its plans for August. Belpre City Schools right now is supposed to start school on August 18th.

The superintendent says he and the board of education are working together to bring students back safely. Superintendent Jeff Greenley says the board is still waiting on guidance from the state before it can make an official announcement. He says he has confidence in his team.

“When this all happened in March, I think I gave them 3 or 4 days head notice before they were closed and online only, so I know that they’ll rise to that challenge again and that we’ll diligently plan for what we can do coming up here in August, but it is hard because there’s a lot of unknown,” said Jeff Greenley, Belpre City Schools Superintendent.

He says he is also checking in with other superintendents to get ideas and find best practices.

