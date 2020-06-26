Campus Martius Museum reopens

MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - Today was the opening day for the Campus Martius Museum in Marietta.

Those who came to the museum noticed that there were some changes in place to ensure safety.

Staff are required to wear masks and guests are encouraged to, but not required. There is also hand sanitizer available on each floor.

Staff members say they are excited to be reopened to the public.

“The volunteers are excited to be back. We’ve had a couple people through today, and quite a few calls about coming on Friday and the weekend,” said Naomi Schock, Staff Member.

The museum will be open on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. for the vunerable population and from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for everyone else.

