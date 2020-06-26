Deputies investigate man’s death near Blennerhassett Island bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County authorities are investigating after a man apparently jumped off the Route 50 bridge over Blennerhassett Island early Friday morning.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said foul play is not suspected and that evidence suggests the man parked his car in the eastbound lane of Route 50 and jumped off the bridge.

Wood and Washington county sheriff’s deputies responded to the bridge about 5 a.m. Friday after getting a report of an abandoned car on the bridge.

Authorities recovered the body on Blennerhassett Island about 8 a.m. on Friday.

