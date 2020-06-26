Advertisement

Deputies investigate man’s death near Blennerhassett Island bridge

Foul play not suspected after man's abandoned car found on bridge
Wood County deputies responded to the Blennerhassett island Bridge on Route 50 about 5 a.m. Friday to investigate a car that had been abandoned on the bridge.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County authorities are investigating after a man apparently jumped off the Route 50 bridge over Blennerhassett Island early Friday morning.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said foul play is not suspected and that evidence suggests the man parked his car in the eastbound lane of Route 50 and jumped off the bridge.

Wood and Washington county sheriff’s deputies responded to the bridge about 5 a.m. Friday after getting a report of an abandoned car on the bridge.

Authorities recovered the body on Blennerhassett Island about 8 a.m. on Friday.

