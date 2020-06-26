Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Isaac Sponaugle has conceded the Democratic primary for West Virginia attorney general to labor lawyer Sam Petsonk, capping a close race decided by fewer than 200 votes weeks after election day. Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, had considered calling for a recount on the race, though he eventually declined, saying it would be too costly. Petsonk declared victory in the election last week as the final counties turned in results showing showing he pulled ahead by a 145-vote margin. He is now set to face incumbent Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the November elections. Morrisey ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — People are flocking to South Carolina's beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months. But the coronavirus is taking no vacation. The state now has the fourth-highest new infection rate in the nation when adjusted for population, trailing just Arizona, Arkansas and Alabama. One hot spot is around Myrtle Beach, which has seen COVID-19 cases jump from less than 300 at the start of June to nearly 1,600. And that only counts residents of Horry County, not visitors who get the virus on vacation. Many entrepreneurs fear that more infections could result in bad publicity that hurts business.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to prison for the slaying of a 7-year-old West Virginia boy more than 38 years after the child’s remains was found in a wooded area. WBOY-TV reports William Jeffries was sentenced to five to 18 years in prison last week for second-degree murder in the 1981 slaying of Conrad Roger “C.R.” Diaz. The case into Diaz’s death had gone cold and was reopened in 2017. The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office told the news outlet Jeffries was charged as an adult although the crime happened when he was 17. The office says Jeffries was also denied alternative sentencing including home confinement.

UNDATED (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is being credited with saving a Uniontown Police officer’s life after he helped pull him from a burning car Sunday night. Daylan McLee said he didn’t hesitate to save a human life. The 31-year-old Black man has had several bad interactions with police officers, having filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against Pennsylvania State Police after he spent a year in jail before being acquitted in a situation where video showed he had disarmed a gunman, not pointed a gun at officers. McLee said Monday he wants more people to look at individuals and not judge all police based on one interaction.