Hess wins W.Va. Open

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DANIELS, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s Kenneth Hess fired a final round of six under par 66 to score a come from behind victory at the West Virginia Open golf championship at the Resort at Glade Springs on Thursday. Hess began the day three shots back for second round leader Thad Obecny from Wheeling.After Hess gave up the lead on Wednesday with a three over par round of 75. He poured in seven birdies in the final round to improve his score by nine shots from the previous day. The tournament was decided on the par five 18th hole. Hess was short of the green in three.

He hit perfect wedge that landed beyond the pin and then spun back within a few feet of the cub for a birdie attempt. Then, after Obecny had to settle for par and a round of two under par 70 and a five under par 211 total , Hess holed his birdie putt to claim his first ever West Virginia Open title. His winning score comes to six under par 210Hess receives $6,500 for the victory and a lifetime exemption to play in the West Virginia OpenWill Evans had the round of the day, a seven under par 65, and he finished in third place, four shots off the pace. Former Open champions David Bradshaw and Christian Brand tied for fourth at 1 under par

