J & M’s used bookstore raising money for Humane Society

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - J & M’s used bookstore in Parkersburg will be holding a “Spirit Night” to benefit the Humane Society of Parkersburg. On Friday, June 3, 20 percent of all sales between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M. will be donated to the shelter.

“I’m friends with one of the workers [at the Humane Society]...we do Spirit Nights for other groups, so I contacted him and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do a Spirit Night at the shop?’” said Jason McCrady, store owner..

McCrady said he is looking forward to the event, since the store had to close for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For about two months, the store was only offering curbside pickups, the re-opened in May.

In addition to in-store Spirit Nights, the shop also typically hosts events at schools, but has been unable to do so due to store closures.

The store will celebrate its ten-year anniversary in September, and hopes to be able to host an escape room in celebration.

For more information on the event, visit its Facebook page. And to learn more about the store, visit its website.

