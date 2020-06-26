Advertisement

Jason and Lorraine Discini resign

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School tennis coaches Jason and Lorraine Discini resigned their positions on Tuesday. The husband and wife team had headed up the Crusaders program for the last 4 yearsThey had a great deal of success in that that time, winning WV Class A team championships in both boys and girls tennis, as well as a state runner up finish in each sport. They also coached nine singles state champions, and 2 doubles champions.

