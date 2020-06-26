Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-ATTORNEY GENERAL

Sponaugle concedes in W.Va. Democratic attorney general race

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Isaac Sponaugle has conceded the Democratic primary for West Virginia attorney general to labor lawyer Sam Petsonk, capping a close race decided by fewer than 200 votes weeks after election day. Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, had considered calling for a recount on the race, though he eventually declined, saying it would be too costly. Petsonk declared victory in the election last week as the final counties turned in results showing showing he pulled ahead by a 145-vote margin. He is now set to face incumbent Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the November elections. Morrisey ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACATION-HOT-SPOTS

South Carolina beaches fill, but COVID-19 takes no vacation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — People are flocking to South Carolina's beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months. But the coronavirus is taking no vacation. The state now has the fourth-highest new infection rate in the nation when adjusted for population, trailing just Arizona, Arkansas and Alabama. One hot spot is around Myrtle Beach, which has seen COVID-19 cases jump from less than 300 at the start of June to nearly 1,600. And that only counts residents of Horry County, not visitors who get the virus on vacation. Many entrepreneurs fear that more infections could result in bad publicity that hurts business.

MAN SAVES OFFICER

Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car

A Pennsylvania man is being credited with saving a Uniontown Police officer’s life after he helped pull him from a burning car Sunday night. Daylan McLee said he didn’t hesitate to save a human life. The 31-year-old Black man has had several bad interactions with police officers, having filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against Pennsylvania State Police after he spent a year in jail before being acquitted in a situation where video showed he had disarmed a gunman, not pointed a gun at officers. McLee said Monday he wants more people to look at individuals and not judge all police based on one interaction.

GARDENING DESIGN

Simple design steps can take your garden to the next level

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Home gardeners with some extra time during the coronavirus pandemic might consider adding a personal touch to their yards. An ordinary landscape can be transformed with some imagination, design, and perhaps the help of a local agriculture extension service, landscape professional or private nursery. Adding arbors or pergolas can entice visitors into the garden. Flowering trees, pots, paths and landscape timber might keep them there longer. Experts say benches and tables are a must for an outdoor hangout, and having limited room shouldn’t be a deterrent. Adding the right flowering plants can convince hummingbirds and butterflies to stay longer.

FORMER PLAYER-CHILD PORN

Ex-Marshall football player pleads to child porn charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Marshall football player has pleaded guilty to sending videos of children engaged in sexual conduct to an undercover FBI agent. Jeremiah Taylor of Huntington entered the plea Monday to distribution of child pornography. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says Taylor used a mobile messaging application to send the videos. Taylor also admitted to asking for photos of the agent’s 9-year-old daughter naked in sexually-explicit poses. Taylor played defensive end for Marshall from 2010 to 2013. He faces at least five years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 28 in Huntington.

HOMECOMING CANCELED

In-person homecoming events canceled except football game

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — Officials at West Virginia State University said all in-person homecoming activities will be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university said that homecoming activities scheduled between Sept. 24-26, including class reunions and a parade, would be cancelled. The only event not cancelled is the Sept. 26 football game against Notre Dame College. That game will take place with reduced fan attendance. The university plans for face-to-face classes this fall with a modified academic calendar. More safety precautions for the fall semester will be announced soon.