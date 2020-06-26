Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT

3,600 West Virginians file for jobless aid amid coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a historically high number of West Virginians are still filing for unemployment benefits even as the state continues to lift coronavirus restrictions. Federal data released Thursday shows that about 3,600 people filed claims last week and that claims have been falling slightly as businesses have reopened. More than 250,000 unemployment claims have been processed in West Virginia since the pandemic forced widespread shutdowns in March. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already eased most virus restrictions, allowing restaurants and other businesses to reopen. This month he allowed sporting events with spectators to resume and has set July 1 as the date when fairs and festivals can be held.

AP-US-TRAIN-DERAILMENT-WEST-VIRGINIA-

Report: Engineer error caused train derailment

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — A report from the Federal Railroad Administration says an engineer error caused a CSX freight train to derail as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The derailment in December sent two cars into the water and damaged a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail. According to The Journal, the recently released report says the engineer used excessive force to make a movement while the brakes were still applied. The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park. Repairs to the footbridge are underway.

FIREFIGHTER INJURED-ARSON

West Virginia man charged after blaze injures fireman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with setting a fire that injured a firefighter, authorities. The state fire marshal’s office on Wednesday said Neil David Lambka of Keyser was charged with with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after the March blaze. It is unclear if Lambka has hired a lawyer. Officials said he is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

SUPREME COURT-INSTAGRAM

West Virginia Supreme Court now has an Instagram account

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — People seeking more information about the judiciary in West Virginia can now check the state Supreme Court’s new Instagram account. The court announced this week it is adding Instagram to its social media accounts, which also include Twitter, Facebook, SmugMug, Flickr and YouTube. Chief Justice Tim Armstead says adding the account is part of the court’s work to “ensure transparency and accountability throughout the court system.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

W.Va. governor forces out top health official amid outbreaks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has forced out the commissioner of his public health bureau, hours after he publicly questioned the accuracy of the state’s coronavirus data and detailed growing outbreaks in about a dozen counties. The abrupt resignation of Cathy Slemp, who was also the state health officer, on Wednesday came after the Republican governor vented during a news conference that West Virginia’s active virus caseload may have been overstated. Slemp, who was a regular feature of the governor’s daily virus news conferences, has decades of public health experience. Meanwhile, at least 72 cases in 11 counties have been linked to tourism travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and about 70 cases have been linked to church services in three counties.

BOSCH SETTLEMENT

Bosch pays WVa $550,000 for role in emissions scandal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has received a $550,000 payment from a German firm related to a car emissions-rigging scandal. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the payment Wednesday from auto parts and technology company Bosch. German automaker Volkswagen admitted rigging diesel emissions technology to pass U.S. smog tests. Morrisey had accused Bosch of helping to skirt state consumer protection laws through the automakers’ use of its technology. Bosch delivered millions of engine control systems that were installed on various manufacturers’ cars starting in 2008. Morrisey reached a $2.65 million settlement in 2018 with Volkswagen and its Audi and Porsche brands.