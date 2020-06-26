Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

W.Va. virus cases rising as reopening plan continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says coronavirus cases are climbing across the state though he's declining to strengthen restrictions as his reopening plan continues. State health officials say the state’s active caseload has increased by 28% over the last two weeks as outbreaks emerged at churches and after travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Republican governor said the spikes did not yet warrant slowing down his reopening strategy, which on Monday allowed for sporting events with spectators to resume. He says he will listen to his health experts. At least 90 people have died from the virus in West Virginia and about 2,570 have test positive since the outbreak began.

MOUNTAIN PARTY-GOVERNOR

WVa Mountain Party picks Danny Lutz for governor's race

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Mountain Party has nominated Danny Lutz in the governor’s race. The retired Air Force major was nominated during the Mountain Party’s state convention conducted by video conference Saturday. Lutz will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot opposite incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic nominee Ben Salango, a Kanawha County commissioner. Lutz previously lost in the 2nd District race for U.S. House in 2018 and in a state House of Delegates race in 2014.

OPIOIDS-PSA CONTEST

Student wins West Virginia opioid abuse awareness contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An elementary school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia. Fourth grader Taylor Wright of Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School in Mercer County was selected as the statewide winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest. The entry was chosen from among more than 3,500 students statewide. It will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as part of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s public service announcement. Rivesville Middle School eighth grader Dakota Niebergau in Marion County and St. Paul Catholic School eighth grader Mia Pietranon in Weirton were named state runners-up.

MOUNTAIN TOWN-MILITARY VEHICLE

West Va. city debuts anti-mine vehicle amid policing debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — During a national debate about law enforcement, a police department in a tiny West Virginia city has unveiled a gift from the federal government: a massive mine-resistant vehicle. The Moundsville Police Department debuted the 2019 Cougar Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle to local media Thursday. The police chief says it could be used for hostage situations in the city of around 8,000 people in the state’s northern panhandle. The vehicle was given to the department at no cost to the city through a federal program. It was first purchased for the U.S. Marines, which says the vehicles were designed during the U.S. war in Iraq to handle roadside bombs.

ELECTION 2020-ATTORNEY GENERAL

With all votes in, Petsonk declaring victory in AG primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Labor lawyer Sam Petsonk has declared victory in the Democratic primary for West Virginia attorney general by a 145-vote margin after all counties finished reporting results. Late Thursday, the secretary of state’s office tally has Petsonk ahead of Del. Isaac Sponaugle after the pair were locked in a race too close to call during last week’s primary. State election officials have until July 9 to officially certify the results of the election. Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, has not conceded the race. He said he'll announce a decision about a potential recount Tuesday.

SCHOOL-CONFEDERATE NAME

Push grows to remove Stonewall Jackson’s name from school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A push to remove Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson’s name from a West Virginia middle school that has the state’s highest percentage of black students is growing. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports those who support changing the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School will march at the Kanawha County Board of Education on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up at the school board’s meeting Thursday night holding signs that said, “Change the Name." Bishop Wayne Crozier says Saturday’s march will start at his church and go to the school board’s central office. The school board is set to discuss the issue on July 6.