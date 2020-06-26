Advertisement

Live Coverage: Parkersburg High School graduation (click here to watch)

Graduation 2020
Graduation 2020(Sarah Cooke)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - WTAP is providing live coverage of Parkersburg High School’s graduation ceremony starting at 5:30 P.M., Friday, June 26. Click here to watch on our website, or tune in on Facebook or METV. Find METV on 47.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 97 on CAS Cable, and channel 17 on DirectTV.

