Local boy raises over $600 for Friends of Forgotten Felines

A suprise parade is held for Cameron who raised over 600 dollars for local organization.
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) -This afternoon, volunteers from Friends of Forgotten Felines held a suprise birthday and thank you parade for 9 year old Cameron Westfall.

Members from the Marietta Police and Fire Departments were also a part of the parade.

For his birthday, Cameron raised over 600 dollars for the organization.

The organization cares for stray, feral and abandoned cats in Marietta.

He also took money that was given as birthday gifts and bought food for the cats.

“Because I like kitties and cats and a bunch of animals,” said Cameron Westfall.

Cameron’s mother says that she is very proud of her son for raising this money.

“It makes me really happy and proud,” said Candy Westfall. “He wasn’t going to be able to have a birthday party and he is obsessed with cats and loves cats of all kinds. It was basically his idea and I just gave him the venue and I suggested Friends of Forgotten Felines.”

The money raised will be used to spay and neuter the cats.

Cameron hopes to continue to raise money for the organization.

