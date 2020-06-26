Advertisement

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Brandon Police Assistant Chief Chris Butts says the suspect, identified as Vincent Ogiamien, raped two people, stole several cars, and shot a woman overnight in Brandon.

After these incidents, police were led on a chase into Jackson where Ogiamien crashed at I-20 and Terry Road.

Police records indicate Ogiamien was released from the Rankin County Jail on Thursday afternoon after a DUI arrest. He has been booked seven times in Rankin County for crimes including motor vehicle theft, drugs, and fleeing police.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Ogiamien was released from jail because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butts says Ogiamien was released from jail around 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. is when he forced his way into a woman’s vehicle to try and sexually assault her. She eventually got out and Ogiamien drove off in her car, according to Butts.

A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.
A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)

Later that night, police say he kicked in a door at an apartment and sexually assaulted someone before going back to Jackson and stealing another vehicle.

Butts says Ogiamien wound up back in Brandon at a gas station and tried to sexually assault the clerk. He and another person at the gas station got into an altercation and shot at each other.

After that, Ogiamien is accused of entering another home and shooting a woman. The condition of that woman is unknown.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, another woman was sexually assaulted in Brandon.

Ogiamien was eventually spotted by an officer on Hwy 18 in Brandon when the chase began.

He is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, auto burglary, and aggravated assault. Ogiamien could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputies investigate man’s death near Blennerhassett Island bridge

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Deputies found a man's car abandoned early Friday morning on the Blennerhassett Island bridge.

News

Vienna Public Library will soon reopen

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Starting July 1st, patrons can make an appointment to browse the Vienna Public Library.

National

'Civil War' name for rivalry between Oregon, Oregon State dropped

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name of the rivalry game.

National

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Updated: 1 hour ago
Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

National

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.

Latest News

News

Live Coverage: Parkersburg High School graduation (click here to watch)

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Live Coverage: Parkersburg High School graduation

National

States retreat as confirmed virus cases hit all-time high

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

J & M’s used bookstore raising money for Humane Society

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
J & M’s used bookstore in Parkersburg will be holding a “Spirit Night” to benefit the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

National

Donations being accepted for La. baby in NICU, mother who died from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Allie Guidry

Coronavirus

Pence exchange with reporter on Tulsa rally, Ariz. church rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
The vice president was asked about the Trump campaign holding mass gatherings despite spikes in coronavirus cases.