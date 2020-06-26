UPDATE: MOVHD identifies COVID-19 cases in Parkersburg Police Department

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - UPDATE: 6/26/20 6:30 P.M.

Friday evening the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department notified WTAP of a correction from their earlier news release, which said a civilian employee and three Parkersburg Police officers had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, health officials are saying two officers and one civilian employee have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 3 positive cases related to the department.

Health officials say positive workers can continue to work so long as the take the necessary precautions to prevent spread, including checking employee’s temperature before they begin working, wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and cleaning workspaces.

However, Mayor Tom Joyce says the individuals who tested positive are now off. He was not able to verify if any of them were showing symptoms.

City officials say they have followed every guideline given to them by the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention and by the state to prevent spread. Local health officials say the police department has done everything right.

“We just don’t want the public to panic, because this is not a reason to panic. They are doing a great job of keeping themselves safe as well as keeping the public safe,” said Carrie Brainard.

Mayor Joyce, says the fact that they’ve avoided a case this long shows that their precautionary efforts are working.

“It’s disappointing but at the same time it shows that the procedures have largely been effective. You look at 40 thousand man hours that have been worked in the department alone,” said Joyce.

The mayor says at the time, the police won’t need any assistance from other area law enforcement while the two officers aren’t working. He says it’s a “nominal” impact. With that, he says the city will continue to provide essential services for as long as possible.

“Police protection has been deemed critical and essential. We’ll continue to provide police protection and all services, including fire and the services we provide to the best of our ability,” said Joyce.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/26/20

According to a news release, three Parkersburg Police officers and a civilian have tested positive for coronavirus. Officials with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department say the police department and health department moved forward according to guidance given by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As essential city employees, the officers were allowed to continue work in office as long as they wore a mask and were asymptomatic. However, once some officers began to show symptoms, they were isolated.

Officials say all known contacts have been notified of their potential exposure to the virus.

