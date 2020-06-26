Advertisement

UPDATE: MOVHD identifies COVID-19 cases in Parkersburg Police Department

Two officers and a civilian employee have tested positive for COVID-19
(KTVF)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - UPDATE: 6/26/20 6:30 P.M.

Friday evening the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department notified WTAP of a correction from their earlier news release, which said a civilian employee and three Parkersburg Police officers had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, health officials are saying two officers and one civilian employee have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 3 positive cases related to the department.

Health officials say positive workers can continue to work so long as the take the necessary precautions to prevent spread, including checking employee’s temperature before they begin working, wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and cleaning workspaces.

However, Mayor Tom Joyce says the individuals who tested positive are now off. He was not able to verify if any of them were showing symptoms.

City officials say they have followed every guideline given to them by the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention and by the state to prevent spread. Local health officials say the police department has done everything right.

“We just don’t want the public to panic, because this is not a reason to panic. They are doing a great job of keeping themselves safe as well as keeping the public safe,” said Carrie Brainard.

Mayor Joyce, says the fact that they’ve avoided a case this long shows that their precautionary efforts are working.

“It’s disappointing but at the same time it shows that the procedures have largely been effective. You look at 40 thousand man hours that have been worked in the department alone,” said Joyce.

The mayor says at the time, the police won’t need any assistance from other area law enforcement while the two officers aren’t working. He says it’s a “nominal” impact. With that, he says the city will continue to provide essential services for as long as possible.

“Police protection has been deemed critical and essential. We’ll continue to provide police protection and all services, including fire and the services we provide to the best of our ability,” said Joyce.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/26/20

According to a news release, three Parkersburg Police officers and a civilian have tested positive for coronavirus. Officials with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department say the police department and health department moved forward according to guidance given by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As essential city employees, the officers were allowed to continue work in office as long as they wore a mask and were asymptomatic. However, once some officers began to show symptoms, they were isolated.

Officials say all known contacts have been notified of their potential exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputies investigate man’s death near Blennerhassett Island bridge

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Deputies found a man's car abandoned early Friday morning on the Blennerhassett Island bridge.

News

Vienna Public Library will soon reopen

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Starting July 1st, patrons can make an appointment to browse the Vienna Public Library.

News

Live Coverage: Parkersburg High School graduation (click here to watch)

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Live Coverage: Parkersburg High School graduation

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

J & M’s used bookstore raising money for Humane Society

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
J & M’s used bookstore in Parkersburg will be holding a “Spirit Night” to benefit the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Discinis step down at PCHS

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - W.Va. Open final round

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - W.Va. Supreme Court Instagram account

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg South graduation Thursday night

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg High School prepares for graduation

Updated: 7 hours ago