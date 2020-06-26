Obituary: James George Harmon

James George Harmon went to join his Lord and Savior on June 26, 2020 after a brief and heroic battlewith cancer.Jim was born on October 9, 1947 in Huntington, WV. He and his family resided in Huntington until moving to Belpre, Ohio around the age of 13 where he lived until the time of his death. Jim graduated from Belpre High School in 1967. Upon graduation from high school, Jim entered the electrical apprenticeship where he worked as an electrician at numerous plants in the Mid-Ohio Valley and surrounding areas. Throughout his 50-year career with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Number 972, Jim was a well-respected and renowned electrician.

Jim was known for his witty sense of humor and for his incredibly strong work ethic. Many of Jim’s peers considered him to be the “one of the best” and the “go-to” electrician for difficult and challenging tasks.Jim’s hobbies and interests included Harley-Davidson motorcycles; muscle cars (namely Corvettes); and a love for all animals, particularly his seven Basenji dogs Buddy (passed), Bootz (passed), Bo (passed), Jenna Boo (passed), JoJo, Abby and Izzy.Jim is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sandra Kay Harmon of Belpre; one brother, John Harmon Jr. (Cynthia Dawn) of La Porte, Texas; two sons, James Harmon (Kimberlee) of Fayetteville, NC and Chad Harmon (Heather) of Westerville, OH; one stepson Jeff Hively (Debi) of Mineral Wells, WV; seven grandchildren, Katelin Harmon and Garrett Harmon both of Fayetteville, NC; William Harmon, Murphy Harmon and Andrew Gould of Westerville, OH and Danielle Lockhart and Robert Lockhart of Mineral Wells, WV and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents John C. Harmon and Wilma L. Harmon, one sister Priscilla A. Modesitt and one brother, William E. Harmon.The family will host a “Celebration of Life” for Jim at Leavitt Funeral Services located at 801 Victor Street, Belpre, OH on Sunday June 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm with Pastor Ed Beatty of Evangelical Methodist Church, Little Hocking, OH officiating.

The family would like to recognize and thank Dr. Caitlyn Santer, Marietta Memorial Hospital Family Medicine; Dr. David Avery, Marietta Memorial Hospital; the Strecker Cancer Center; and the staff of Marietta Memorial Hospital, as well as the staff of Marietta Home Health and Hospice.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

