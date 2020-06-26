Advertisement

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation hands out $101,000 in grants

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has recently awarded over one hundred thousand dollars from its Covid-19 pandemic response fund to local organizations.

The Wood County Society, The Salvation Army of Parkersburg and The Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg are three of the organizations that received grants.

This money given will help the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg support their 2020 summer programs.

“In particular, because of COVID-19, the costs of what we are trying to do with our kids here everyday has increased,” said Ben Schuman, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg. “So, we are dividing kids into very small groups, which means we are using a lot more rooms and we have to make sure there are tables and furniture and things, in all of those spaces. all of them are going to get sanitized, so there are a lot of cleaning materials that we have to have.”

The Salvation Army of Parkersburg will be using the money to help with operational expenses that were incurred during the pandemic.

“With the loss of some of our revenue since our thrift store was closed for about two months when all of this began,” said Major Carey Richmond, Corps Officer with Salvation Army. “So we weren’t getting the income that we normally do, in order to help facilitate the programs, the shelter, the community kitchen.”

The Wood County Society will be utilizing the funds to offset costs that were put in place to keep the community safe amid the pandemic.

“We are very honored to have Parkersburg Area Community Foundation in our community, along side us,” said Brandon Gress, Executive Director, Wood County Society. “I can probably speak for a lot of non profits in our area, that we are very blessed to have them and the support that they give us, not just through the Covid-19 pandemic, but all year long.”

