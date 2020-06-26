Parkersburg South Graduation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - It was a most unusual evening for the class of 2020 graduates of Parkersburg South High School as Graduation Ceremonies were held at Erickson All-sport Facility Thursday night.

The more-than-320 graduates all wore the traditional navy blue robes but also Covid-19 masks.

Social distancing was practiced on and off the field and in the bleachers as the grads filed forward to receive their diplomas.

Due to spacing requirements, some seating was limited. However, WTAP televised the event over the MeTV channel for family to watch at home starting at 7 pm.

WTAP is planing to televise many graduations in the area and if you are not able to attend, you will still be able to watch.

WTAP will be airing the graduations live on the METV channel. Viewers can find METV on 47.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 97 on CAS Cable, and channel 17 on DirectTV. The ceremony will also be streaming live online. Find that link on the right side of this screen, under Related Links. If you are watching on mobile, click the menu button in the upper left corner of the WTAP homepage, then click Livestream 2.

