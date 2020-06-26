Sno Biz broken into, suspect arrested

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg business, Sno Biz, was robbed in the early morning as someone broke in through the front window.

The suspect was in there at a time between four and five in the morning before having to flee. The reason for him running off was the fact that the store's security system had alerted the police and create an alarm that made the man go back out. He left with a some cash from the money container in the store and the store's phone.

A few hours later, the owner's brother-in-law had come back around to observe the shop and see the damage that had been caused. He then noticed the man that had appeared on the security footage and called the police. The police went to the man and questioned him before arresting him.

The store’s owner, Joshua Wise, says that it’s, “Unfortunate that someone would do this during a time like this.” But he says that he’s “thankful” to have the security system to assure that the man that broke in wouldn’t take anything else.

