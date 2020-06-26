Vienna Public Library will soon reopen

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Beginning July 1st, patrons can make an appointment to be able to browse the Vienna Public Library.

There will be some restrictions to keep everyone safe.

No more than twenty people will be allowed in the library at a given time and families are encouraged to not bring more than three people at once.

Those who come are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and the library will provide some for patrons who do not have their own.

The library will also be offering some other services for the patrons.

“We are also offering office services like copying, lamination, computer access as well starting July 1st,” said Brenna Call, Director of Library Services. “If you need to use a computer, you can call in to make an appointment to do those types of things as well. We also offer notary service.”

The library will also continue to offer curbside pickup.

If you would like to place items on hold for curbside pickup or make an appointment to browse the library, you can visit the library’s website or call them at 304-295-7771.

