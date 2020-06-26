West Virginia News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up today in West Virginia. Questions about today's coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Charleston bureau at (304) 346-0897 or chwpr@ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. All times are Eastern. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled his plans for a $1.25 billion coronavirus aid package on Friday after months of questions over how he would spend the money.

In Brief:

—FIREFIGHTER-FATAL ARSON, from Welch: A volunteer firefighter accused of setting a blaze that killed a fellow West Virginia fireman has been charged with murder and arson, according to authorities.

—SCHOOL SURVEY, from Charleston: State education officials have issued three surveys to get community input for reopening schools in the fall.

—COLLEGE PRESIDENT, from Institute: Three finalists will be interviewed next week for the position of president at West Virginia State University.

