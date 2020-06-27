Advertisement

Live Coverage: Williamstown High School Graduation (click here to watch)

Graduation 2020
Graduation 2020(Sarah Cooke)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - WTAP is providing live coverage of Williamstown High School’s graduation ceremony starting at 11 A.M., Saturday, June 27. Click here to watch on our website, or tune in on Facebook or METV. Find METV on 47.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 97 on CAS Cable, and channel 17 on DirectTV.

