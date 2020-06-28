American Red Cross testing for COVID-19 antibodies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross says in the summer, there is always a higher need for blood donors. However, officials say, blood donors are in high demand due to the pandemic.

The organization taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. The Red Cross is checking temperatures upon arrival, asking questions regarding your health, and donors are required to wear masks. Staff members are following standard safety requirements.

For the last two weeks, the Red Cross began testing for COVID-19 antibodies when you donate blood.

“They will receive the results of that test 7 to 10 days after they give blood,” said Sharon Kesselring, American Red Cross, executive director. Isn’t that a great thing to know A, whether or not you’ve been exposed or maybe you actually had it and now you have the antibodies that type of thing and so this test is free of charge and it allows our donors another peace of mind when they come and give blood.”

To donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767 or download the American Red Cross app on your mobile phone.

