Escaped murder suspect captured

Authorities are looking for Dominick McClung, who escaped custody on Sunday.
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - UPDATE: 6/28/20 8:12 P.M.

Parkersburg Police say 18 year-old Dominick Joseph McClung, who escaped the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center in Boone County around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, has been captured.

Authorities in Boone County say he was captured around 8 p.m. Sunday in the Long Branch area.

He is being taken to North Central Regional Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/28/20

West Virginia authorities are looking for an 18 year-old murder suspect who has escaped custody. The suspect has been identified as Domincik Joseph McClung. State officials say he was originally charged with first degree murder in Wood County.

McClung was 17 when he was arrested in the death of a Parkersburg woman, Karen Yeager, 68, last fall.

In February of 2018, McClung escaped from a Tennessee juvenile detention center. He was 15 at the time.

McClung was last seen in a Danville, West Virginia Go Mart parking lot. He escaped around 4:30 p.m. from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center on Sunday. Officials say McClung is approximately six feet tall and weighs 172 pounds.

