Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry knew he had to do more. Following George Floyd’s tragic death in Minneapolis, Berry, one of only two Black general managers in the NFL, pledged to donate $8,460 to a defense fund in Floyd's honor if at least 50 employees signed up for or donated to a social activism cause. In one day, the challenge was met and Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam matched every dollar raised. The Browns have already raised over $185,000. Now Berry is asking fans and players to do more in a “Be The Solution” initiative launched by the team.