Parkersburg woman dies in motorcycle crash

An early morning crash caused one woman to die and man to be seriously injured in Parkersburg
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say Ashlei Powell, age 35, of Parkersburg died in an early morning motorcycle wreck on Parkview Drive. The wreck caused Eric Townsend, age 40, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. Shortly after his arrival at Camden Clark, he was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Authorities say Townsend and Powell were traveling south on Parkview Drive at Parkview Way when the Harley Davidson motorcycle they were riding went into the grass, drove through some landscaping, tipped onto its side and slid a short distance. It then hit a curb and stopped in more landscaping. Police say it is unclear who was driving the vehicle.

Police say the wreck was called in around 3:30 a.m. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

