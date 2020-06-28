Advertisement

Texas couple married for 53 years dies from coronavirus while holding hands

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT/CNN) - Together in life and together in death, a pair of high school sweethearts from Texas who had been married for 53 years died from coronavirus side-by-side, holding hands.

Son Tim Tarpley says his parents, Curtis and Betty Tarpley, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time in June. His mother was admitted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth shortly before his father, and she declined faster.

“My mom called me and said, ‘Hey, I want to let you know I’m ready to go.’ And I yelled and screamed,” Tim Tarpley said.

Curtis and Betty Tarpley were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time in June. They were high school sweethearts who had been married for 53 years.
Curtis and Betty Tarpley were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time in June. They were high school sweethearts who had been married for 53 years.(Source: Tarpley Family/KTVT/CNN)

He then called his dad, who was on a different floor of the hospital.

“He said, ‘How’s your mom?’ I said, ‘Well, she’s not good. She may not make it past tomorrow.’ It was like at that moment, knowing that my mom was then gonna go, it was OK for him to go,” Tim Tarpley said.

Tim Tarpley says nurses he’d never met, especially one he only knows as Blake, made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room.

“He [Blake] really went out of his way to get my mom moved from her room to his room, and then, he just placed their hands near each other. Next thing we know, they grabbed each other’s hand, and that’s how they went,” Tim Tarpley said.

It was a gesture by “unsung heroes” whom Tim Tarpley says he can never thank enough.

Copyright 2020 KTVT, Tarpley Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect crashed car into Walmart distribution center, shot employees, Calif. authorities say

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Police officers exchanged fire with the suspected shooter in the distribution center's parking lot, fatally wounding him with a shot to the chest.

National

Diplomat: Chances 'close to zero' US travelers will be allowed in reopened EU

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Only travelers from those countries with rates of infection from COVID-19 as good as or better than the European Union will be allowed into the region as lockdown restrictions ease.

National

Texas nurses move married couple dying of COVID-19 to same room for last moments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.

National

1 dead after shooting at California distribution center; suspect killed

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials say the suspect, a 31-year-old who still hasn’t been identified, has a history with the workplace.

Latest News

National

Shooting at Ky. park during Breonna Taylor protest leaves 1 dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News

West Virginia native NFL star hosts 3rd annual youth camp

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia native, Dallas Cowboys cornerback, C.J. Goodwin hosts annual youth camp

News

American Red Cross testing for COVID-19 antibodies

Updated: 4 hours ago
American Red Cross new safety measures and testing for COVID-19 antibodies

Coronavirus

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

National

State of schools still unclear for the fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Parents, students and teachers are wondering what the new year will look like.

News

Parkersburg woman dies in motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Parkersburg woman is dead and a man seriously injured after a motorcycle wreck in Parkersburg.