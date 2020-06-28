Advertisement

West Virginia native NFL star hosts 3rd annual youth camp

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin hosts camp
Dallas Cowboys cornerback, C.J. Goodwin
Dallas Cowboys cornerback, C.J. Goodwin
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WTAP) - C.J. Goodwin is a Dallas Cowboy cornerback getting ready to return to NFL training camp, but before he goes, Goodwin is back in West Virginia for his 3rd annual youth camp the Pega Foundation .

“The PEGA Foundation was founded in the memory of my dad, Perry Galloway Jr. He had the Elks tournament he ran for like 27 years before his death so I wanted to set something like that up,” said Goodwin.

This year’s camp was a little different allowing athletes who play basketball as well as football. Goodwin says this year came with challenges due to the pandemic, but the foundation was able to work through them.

“It’s fun man, sometimes it’s a burden you have to perfect all the time but it’s a blessing to be kind of a mentor,” said C.J. Goodwin.

For more information about the Pega Foundation, visit pegafoundation.org

