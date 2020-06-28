WV Lottery
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
1-6-4-4
(one, six, four, four)
08-27-30-36-47, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(eight, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million