WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

1-6-4-4

(one, six, four, four)

08-27-30-36-47, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(eight, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million