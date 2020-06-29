Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

According to police, Josiah Brantley was last seen in the 2500 block of Holton Street on Monday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and orange shorts.

Police say Josiah has brown eyes and hair, weighs around 90 pounds and is about 4 feet tall.

If you have any information in this case, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please Share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley, last seen around Holton Street in...

Posted by FDLE on Monday, June 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wood County looks to November election

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County already making plans for 2020 general election.

News

Black Lives Matter protest continue

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Black Lives Matter protest in Marietta

News

Bell tower installation Tuesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Traffic will be detoured around the Wood County Courthouse Tuesday.

News

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Ohio soar past 51,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Statistics updated Monday afternoon show 737 new cases

News

Mayor postpones pay raises for Parkersburg workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
2 percent pay hike had been scheduled to go into effect on July 1

Latest News

News

Athens County Empowerment Program spearheads community improvement

Updated: 2 hours ago
During the week of June 22, volunteers gathered to cut down trees, repair damaged roads, and collect trash that littered the roadways of Chauncey and The Plains.

News

Loaded handgun found at Yeager Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
A man with a loaded handgun was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport.

News

2nd person dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Eric Townsend, 40, died at Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was flown after the crash

News

Valley Gem sightseeing tours continue with safety measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Valley Gem sternwheeler is continuing to offer sightseeing tours, taking safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Ritchie Regional Health Care offering COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Ritchie Regional Health Care (RRHC) will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 10.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources