Athens County Empowerment Program spearheads community improvement

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office gathered participants of the Athens County Empowerment Program (A.C.E.) to complete new projects as they continue their county-wide improvement projects.

During the week of June 22, volunteers gathered to cut down trees, repair damaged roads, and collect trash that littered the roadways of Chauncey and The Plains. Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn set out to complete service projects each week for the month of June, saying, “I’ve been impressed by the attendance for our community service days and the hard work each participant has shown. We have received positive feedback from every area that we’ve visited.”

The Prosecutor’s Office has worked closely with township trustees to do community clean up and improvement projects over the years, but many of those annual clean-up projects have been postponed or canceled due to the current pandemic. Blackburn created a safe way to offer volunteers and give back to the county. Blackburn’s month of service will wrap up on June 29th and 30th in Amesville.

