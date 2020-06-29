Advertisement

Athens County Empowerment Program spearheads community improvement

Community improvement in Athens
Community improvement in Athens(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office gathered participants of the Athens County Empowerment Program (A.C.E.) to complete new projects as they continue their county-wide improvement projects.

During the week of June 22, volunteers gathered to cut down trees, repair damaged roads, and collect trash that littered the roadways of Chauncey and The Plains. Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn set out to complete service projects each week for the month of June, saying, “I’ve been impressed by the attendance for our community service days and the hard work each participant has shown. We have received positive feedback from every area that we’ve visited.”

The Prosecutor’s Office has worked closely with township trustees to do community clean up and improvement projects over the years, but many of those annual clean-up projects have been postponed or canceled due to the current pandemic. Blackburn created a safe way to offer volunteers and give back to the county. Blackburn’s month of service will wrap up on June 29th and 30th in Amesville.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

News

Ritchie Regional Health Care offering COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Ritchie Regional Health Care (RRHC) will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 10.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

WTAP News @ 11 - American Cancer Society healthy cooking tutorials

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County amateur radio operators

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Vienna VFD operations continue without annual fundraiser

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Struggling entrepreneur fears worst after 40 years in business

Updated: 5 hours ago