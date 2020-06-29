Advertisement

Bell tower installation Tuesday

Construction work to detour traffic Tuesday around the Wood County Courthouse
A crane was delivered Monday to prepare for work this week on the bell tower at the Wood County Courthouse.
A crane was delivered Monday to prepare for work this week on the bell tower at the Wood County Courthouse.
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Installation of a new bell tower will severely restrict traffic Tuesday around the Wood County Courthouse-and it will affect some courthouse operations as well.

The 7,000-pound prefabricated roof is to be assembled and raised to the roof of the courthouse building Tuesday.

The crane for the day-long project was brought in Monday morning.

It could take up to six hours to prepare the roof before it is lifted up and bolted down.

It will cause some offices on the fountain side of the courthouse to be moved temporarily.

”The biggest effect will be on the WVU Extension office, and possibly the assessor’s office,” says County Administrator Marty Seufer. “The assessor probably will be moving next door. But we will be evacuating, not allowing anyone on the fountain side of the building while that’s being lifted up and put on.”

Seufer says the work should be completed Tuesday.

The county has been told the new tower roof will make the Wood County Courthouse the tallest of its kind in West Virginia.

