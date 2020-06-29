Advertisement

Black Lives Matter protest continue

As social injustice continues against the African American community
Black Lives Matter protest, Marietta, Ohio
Black Lives Matter protest, Marietta, Ohio(Angel Thompson)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Protesters out again on the Putnam Street bridge letting their voices be heard. This is the third week in a row for this Black Lives Matter protest.

Organizer, Dennis Mwagbe says as he continues to see social injustice on social media it fuels him to keep the protest going regardless of how many people show up.

“This past Wednesday somebody in Madison...Madison, Wisconsin I believe was a victim by three men that threw lighter fluid on her and threw a lighter at and lit her on fire because of the color of her skin,” said Dennis Mwagbe, organizer. Things like that infuriate me and I just want to keep it going to let our voices to be heard to make change.”

Monday, there were new protesters including many seniors who say that it’s important that we all come together to create change.

The Black Lives Matter protest is at 12 p.m. every Monday at the Putnam Street Bridge.

