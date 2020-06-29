Despite fundraiser cancellations, Vienna firefighters continue operations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of fundraisers to be canceled in 2020, leaving some volunteer organizations looking for new ways to raise money.

The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department had to cancel its annual ice cream social; an event that usually raises a significant amount of money for the largely volunteer department. However, Chief Steve Scholl says his department is one of the lucky ones. They still receive operating money from the city, even if they can’t have their usual fundraisers.

The VVFD's ice cream social raises money for unfunded projects such as feeding the firemen during lengthy calls or purchasing new equipment, but the department will still be able to perform its duties.

"It won't affect any of our operations, we're still providing the services, there's no problems with that. It's just any of the special items that we had listed, we'll have to put on hold and hope we have a bigger and better year next year," said Scholl.

Chief Scholl says the department will have to hold off on a few things, but they aren't hurt badly by the lack of funds.

Scholl says the department is "blessed" to have city funding to help during these unprecedented times.

He says many of the smaller volunteer departments in the area are struggling right now.

