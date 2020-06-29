Advertisement

Despite fundraiser cancellations, Vienna firefighters continue operations

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department
Vienna Volunteer Fire Department(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of fundraisers to be canceled in 2020, leaving some volunteer organizations looking for new ways to raise money.

The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department had to cancel its annual ice cream social; an event that usually raises a significant amount of money for the largely volunteer department. However, Chief Steve Scholl says his department is one of the lucky ones. They still receive operating money from the city, even if they can’t have their usual fundraisers.

The VVFD's ice cream social raises money for unfunded projects such as feeding the firemen during lengthy calls or purchasing new equipment, but the department will still be able to perform its duties.

"It won't affect any of our operations, we're still providing the services, there's no problems with that. It's just any of the special items that we had listed, we'll have to put on hold and hope we have a bigger and better year next year," said Scholl.

Chief Scholl says the department will have to hold off on a few things, but they aren't hurt badly by the lack of funds.

Scholl says the department is "blessed" to have city funding to help during these unprecedented times.

He says many of the smaller volunteer departments in the area are struggling right now.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First responders rescue six from rising, swift waters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Six Washington County kayakers are pulled from the Little Muskingum River on Sunday.

News

Parkersburg fireworks moved to Fort Boreman Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Annual fireworks display moved to Fort Boreman Park.

News

When and where you can set off fireworks varies around the MOV

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
How local laws compare to state laws on fireworks.

News

Escaped murder suspect captured

Updated: 7 hours ago
West Virginia Authorities are looking for Dominick McClung who was indicted on murder charges in Wood County on June 17th.

Latest News

News

West Virginia native NFL star hosts 3rd annual youth camp

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
West Virginia native, Dallas Cowboys cornerback, C.J. Goodwin hosts annual youth camp

News

American Red Cross testing for COVID-19 antibodies

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
American Red Cross new safety measures and testing for COVID-19 antibodies

News

Parkersburg woman dies in motorcycle crash

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT
A Parkersburg woman is dead and a man seriously injured after a motorcycle wreck in Parkersburg.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Live Coverage: Williamstown High School Graduation (click here to watch)

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Cooke
Live Coverage: Williamstown High School Graduation

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports over 2,500 total from Covid-19 as of June 26, 2020

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio on Thursday reported its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases since April as the total climbed to more than 47,600.