Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University graduate students are aiding Division of Natural Resources biologists in determining whether timber rattlesnakes can be moved to locations where they have fewer interactions with humans. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a three-year survey found the Kanawha State Forest and Coopers Rock State Forest are among the top spots in the state for human encounters with rattlers. The graduate students have captured and tagged 30 of the snakes and are relocating some of them. They will attempt to determine how well the snakes adapt to their relocation and whether they try to return to their home territories. Timber rattlers are considered a vulnerable species and encounters with humans are one of their biggest threats.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled his plans for a $1.25 billion coronavirus aid package after months of questions over how he would spend the money. The Republican governor’s strategy for the federal CARES Act relief fund was disclosed Friday after local, state and federal officials urged him to distribute the cash as widespread business shutdowns hammered the economy. He has dismissed the demands as politically driven. Justice had long said he wanted to use the package to fill holes in the state budget, though federal rules limited spending to costs incurred due to the pandemic. He said attorneys have determined that his plans for the federal aid are legal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Unions want to be sure workers are protected on the job. Many business owners say they can’t afford another forced shutdown. Public health officials urge them to make mask-wearing a statewide requirements. But governors also are facing pushback on the right over business restrictions and mask regulations. The competing voices on what to reopen and what limits to impose have led to a push-and-pull across the states as governors consider whether to backtrack on reopening and reimpose restrictions.

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a volunteer firefighter accused of setting a blaze that killed a fellow fireman has been charged with murder and arson. A criminal complaint shows that 36-year-old Robert Lee Beckner was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree arson on Thursday. An investigator with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office wrote that Beckner confessed to setting a blaze at his own home in Iaeger last weekend. Officials said 42-year-old Russell Roberson was responding with the local volunteer fire department when he was fatally injured while attempting to save a man nearby. It’s unclear whether Beckner has an attorney who can comment for him.