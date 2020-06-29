Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. EDT

HOLDEN, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police said a man accused of murder was captured by authorities Sunday night after he escaped from a transport van earlier in the day. Dominick Joseph McClung escaped from a parked Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center transport van at a convenience store Sunday at 4:30 p.m. McClung was captured by State Police around 8 p.m. and was to be booked in the South Western Regional Jail. McClung was arrested last fall and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Karen Yeager. Parkersburg police said Yeager was fatally stabbed and strangled. It’s unclear whether McClung had an attorney.

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged in the shooting death of his 11-year-old niece. News outlets report 36-year-old Andrew Scott Jackson of Cottageville was charged with felony child neglect resulting in death after the shooting Friday night. According to a criminal complaint, he told Jackson County sheriff’s deputies he was cleaning his mother’s gun when it went off, striking him in the hand and his niece in the chest. Jackson was not legally allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous felony drug conviction. Jackson is being held on $150,000 bond in the South Central Regional Jail.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has resumed services by appointment at the last four regional offices. Those offices are Clarksburg, Franklin, Weirton and Williamson. They began offering appointment scheduling on Friday, meaning customers can schedule appointments at all regional DMV offices as well as the Fairmont Exam Center. Appointments can be made online or by phone at (304) 558-3938. DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in a news release that all offices were expected to have necessary safety upgrades for customers and employees completed by Monday.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University graduate students are aiding Division of Natural Resources biologists in determining whether timber rattlesnakes can be moved to locations where they have fewer interactions with humans. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a three-year survey found the Kanawha State Forest and Coopers Rock State Forest are among the top spots in the state for human encounters with rattlers. The graduate students have captured and tagged 30 of the snakes and are relocating some of them. They will attempt to determine how well the snakes adapt to their relocation and whether they try to return to their home territories. Timber rattlers are considered a vulnerable species and encounters with humans are one of their biggest threats.