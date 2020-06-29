Loaded handgun found at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with a loaded handgun was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport.

It happened Sunday when TSA found a .22 caliber revolver loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber along with 21 loose bullets in his carry-on bag.

According to the TSA, officials notified Yeager Airport Police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man, who’s from Barbour County, West Virginia.

Police questioned him and say he told officials he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.

“We never want to see an individual bring a firearm to a checkpoint,” said John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “The proper way to travel with a firearm is to make sure that it’s not loaded. Then pack it in a hard-sided case and lock the case. Next take it to your airline check-in counter to declare that you want to travel with your gun. The airline will make sure that the firearm is placed in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during the flight.”

The TSA says when someone shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

So far, there have been four guns caught at Yeager Airport by TSA in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.