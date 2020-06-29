Mayor postpones pay raises for Parkersburg workers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg city employees will not be getting 2 percent pay raises that had been scheduled to go into effect on July 1.

In a news release on Monday, Mayor Tom Joyce said the decision to postpone the raises was made after reviewing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue and receipts.

Joyce said he will “revisit and review” the cities’ financial position again after the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21.

“I believe waiting and reevaluating the wage increase against revenues is the prudent and responsible course of action at this time,” he said in the release. “I believe the efforts both locally and from the state and national perspective have shown support of our local businesses. However, there are still many small businesses who have yet to return to even limited operations and employment status.

“The wage study and plan to address employee compensation was executed with a long term approach to wage adjustments to allow for the recruitment and retention of employees. This unprecedented event has had a profound impact on our community and our local economy. Subsequently, the impact on the cities revenues and cash positions will not be fully understood until later in the fiscal year.”

