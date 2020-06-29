Obituary: Gary Edward Buckley

Gary Edward Buckley, 78, of Beckley, passed away June, 21, 2020 in his home. He was born November 23, 1941, the son of the late Paul E. and Donna Godwin Buckley. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Beckley and is remembered as a good father and a loving grandfather.

Surviving Gary is his daughter Whitney Richards (Russell); granddaughters Tia Taylor (Brandon), Rainna Richards, and Ashlyn Lowe and Ashley Stanfield; step-daughter Traci McIntosh (Jory); step-sons James Lowe (Lee Ann), Jay Lowe (Melanie), and Chris Stanfield (Becky); grandsons Aiden McIntosh, Zach Lowe, Hunter Lowe, Rich Lowe, JR Lowe, and Ryan Lowe; and cousin Shirley Brown. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Linda Lowe.

A graveside service will be held for Gary Wednesday, July 1, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, at 2pm. Visitation will take place the same day from 12pm-2pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, W.Va. Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

