Obituary: Lewis Dean Slider

Lewis Dean Slider, 73, of Mt. Zion, WV passed away suddenly at his home on June 26, 2020.

He was born October 18, 1946, one of five children of the late Virgil and Elizabeth Maze Slider.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 18 years, Dorothy Hersman Slider and a sister, Twila Montgomery.

He graduated from Calhoun County High School, Class of 1965. He was a Vietnam veteran and a member of Linden Masonic Lodge #83. He was retired from EQT.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Slider of Fairmont, WV, two grandchildren, Tysa James and Zion Coleman, three brothers, Chuck (Cathy) Slider of Elkview, WV; Tommy (Angie) Slider of Mt. Zion, WV; and Steve Slider of Chapmanville, WV; several nieces and nephews; and his best buddy, Brenton Slider.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rick Fitzwater officiating. Visitation will be Monday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in Slider Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.