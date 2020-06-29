Advertisement

Obituary: Michael Eric Hoffert

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael Eric Hoffert, 38, of Marietta passed away suddenly June 20, 2020 in Edison, NJ, where he was working.

He was born December 12, 1982 in Fayetteville, NC and had worked for EDRPRO Installers.

He is survived by his mother Caroline Hoffert, father Ron Hoffert (Sue), a brother Brandon Hoffert and his sons Kale and Brant Morrow ofMcConnelsville.  

In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Ora Iona “Becky” Yonley
Obituary: Shane Frederick “Fred” Radabaugh
Obituary: Lewis Dean Slider
Obituary: Tammy Kay Wince

Obituaries

Obituary: Nancy Louise Lynch Robinson
Obituary: Ronald Clark Holbert
Obituary: Pastor Elmor Charles Wolfer
Obituary: Gary Edward Buckley
Obituary: James George Harmon
Obituary: Glen Everette Wade