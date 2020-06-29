Obituary: Michael Eric Hoffert

Michael Eric Hoffert, 38, of Marietta passed away suddenly June 20, 2020 in Edison, NJ, where he was working.

He was born December 12, 1982 in Fayetteville, NC and had worked for EDRPRO Installers.

He is survived by his mother Caroline Hoffert, father Ron Hoffert (Sue), a brother Brandon Hoffert and his sons Kale and Brant Morrow ofMcConnelsville.

In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

