Obituary: Nancy Louise Lynch Robinson

Nancy Louise Lynch Robinson, 77 of Florence, Ky. formerly of Parkersburg passed away June 26, 2020.She was born in Zona, WV. the daughter of the late Calvin Wilbert and Clisty Gladys Whited Lynch.She was a 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was always a Big Red Fan. She had retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after 37 years of service. She enjoyed crafts and was Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Drake (Jay Dee) of KY. and Julie Ann Eaton (Rick) of Vienna. Her grandchildren, Andrew Ferrebee, Kaitlyn Carson, Kelsy Eaton and Cameron Farley.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Robinson in 2019.

Graveside services will be Monday at 11:00am at the Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rick Eaton officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5pm. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

