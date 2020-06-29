Obituary: Ora Iona “Becky” Yonley

Ora Iona "Becky" Yonley, 84, of Vienna, passed away June 25, 2020 at 6:00 A.M. in the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born at Mellon, Ritchie County February 1, 1936 to the late Willis and Flora Cooper Pierson. Becky was formerly of Naples, Florida where she resided with her husband of sixty six years, retired USMC staff sergeant James G. Yonley who survives in Vienna. Becky was the owner of Yonley's Nursery in Golden Gate, Naples, Florida and loved growing flowers, and bowling two nights a week. She was a member of the Rosemar Road Church of Christ.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Yonley is survived by four daughters, Sheila Coleen Gebbie of Naples, FL, Susan Rae (Elmer) Goyette of Citrus Springs, FL, Sondra Lynn (Michael) Grimes of Negaunee, Michigan and Sharon Ann (Steven) Seedorf of Vienna; two sons, James Gilbert (Carrie) Yonley Jr. of Ashland, Missouri and Joseph Russell (Darlene) Yonley of Lake of St. Charles, Missouri; one sister, Carolyn Shafer of Waverly; two brothers, Everett Pierson of Alliance, Ohio and Larry Pierson of Harrisville,WV; eight grandchildren, Amanda King, Colin Gebbie, Jennie Palmer, Samantha Kingston, Michael Yonley, Alan Grimes, Rodney Grimes and Steven Samek; three great grandchildren, Audrey Gebbie, Olivia Nordone and Ian Samek.

Preceding Mrs. Yonley in death in addition to her parents are sisters and brothers, Juanita Berry, Virgil Pierson, Russell Pierson, Iwana Priselac, Mary Reynolds, Warren Pierson, Jessie Pierson and Hilda Dulin.

A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 2nd at the Vaughan Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating. The family will be present to receive visitors from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Services will conclude with interment in the K of P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV. If considering a memorial to Becky, in lieu of flowers please remember the Humane Society of Parkersburg. A guestbook for sharing online condolences is available at www.vaughanfh.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.