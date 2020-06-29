Obituary: Pastor Elmor Charles Wolfer

Pastor Elmor Charles Wolfer, 85 of Belpre, Ohio died at The Arbors in Marietta. He was born in Centerville, NY on August 13, 1934 and was the son of the late Edwin M and Hazel Litterbach Wolfer. He was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and had been a Pastor and Missionary for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Survivors include his wife Patty Scritchfield Wolfer, two sons, David Wolfer of Rosedale, Ohio, Daniel Wolfer of Arizona, four daughters, Debra Griffith of Kentucky, Denise Lipscomb of Kentucky, Darla Rice of Maine, Deann Snell of Kentucky, two step daughters, Sandy Garrison of Ohio, Patty Michael of West Virginia, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Lyle Wolfer of Sandusky, NY.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Dale Wolfer, two brothers, Junior and Lester Wolfer and a sister, Dorothy Lozier.

Services will be on Tuesday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Leon Valentine officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 till time of services at 1:00 PM. The family would like to thank the Marietta Amedysis Hospice for all of their kindness and help during this very difficult time.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.