Obituary: Roger Dean French

Roger Dean French, 56, of Vincent, OH died June 26, 2020. He was born in Zanesville, OH a son of Harold Dean and Alice Helen French of Malta, OH.Roger was a business teacher at Waterford High School in Waterford, Ohio for 27 years, graduated from Morgan High School and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Rio Grande. He was baptized at Malta United Methodist Church and enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail. He was very active in his son Evan’s sports and was a dedicated family man.

In addition to his parents, Roger is survived by his wife, Jenifer; son Evan; siblings, Amy French, Johnny (Dee) French, Jackie (Edward) Cullip; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Janice Kubik; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family due to the current COVID-19 health conditions.

A public graveside service will be Sunday, July 5th at 4 pm at the Deerfield Cemetery in Malta, OH.Donations in Roger’s memory may be made to Waterford High School, 330 Main Street, Waterford, OH 45786. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

