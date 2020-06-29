Advertisement

Obituary: Ronald Clark Holbert

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Clark Holbert, 69, son of the late Alfred Ray Holbert, Jr. and Julia (Hardman) Holbert died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence.Ron retired as a Service Operations Manager after 31 years with Xerox Corporation. He was an avid sports fan and a corvette enthusiast. Ron was kind and generous and had a one of a kind sense of humor.Surviving are his wife Pamela Holbert of Woodbridge, VA; one sister, Judy Snider and husband Joe of Mineral Wells, WV; two brothers, Ray Holbert and wife Estel of Big Bend, WV and Randy Holbert and wife Cally of Salinas, CA; four nephews, one niece, two great nephews and four great nieces.Visitation will be at Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, VA on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church.   

Funeral for the family will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV and held at Brooksville Baptist Church, Big Bend, WV on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Big Bend Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

