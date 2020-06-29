Obituary: Shane Frederick “Fred” Radabaugh

Shane Frederick “Fred” Radabaugh, 56 of Belpre, Ohio died at his residence on June 29, 2020. He was born in Marietta, Ohio on June 10, 1964 and was the son of Kenneth Lee Radabaugh of Belpre, Ohio and Melanie Irene Kernan Ashley of Belpre, Ohio. He was an electrician and a member of the IBEW local #972. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Gospel Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching sports and NASCAR and his favorite teams were Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

He is survived by his parents, his wife Angela Dawn Radabaugh of Belpre, Ohio three sons, Shane F. (Holly) Radabaugh II of Rittman, Ohio, Wesley J. Radabaugh of Pennsboro, WV, Brady T. (Katelyn) of Belpre, Ohio, Step children, Amzelia DeGracia of Ohio, Gabirel Barker of Vienna, WV, Tyler Pinkerton of Seattle, WA, ten grandchildren, two brothers, Jeffery Radabaugh of Veto, Ohio, Brent M Radabaugh of West Virginia, three sisters, Kimberly D. (Doug) Boyer of Belpre, Ohio, Lisa R. (John) Turrill of Veto, Ohio, Rachel D. (Brian) Tibbs of Parkersburg, WV, three nieces and 5 great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ruth & Roger Radabaugh and Maternal grandparents, Frederick and Gladys Kernan and step father, David G. Ashley.Services will be on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Burial will be in the Gravel Bank Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.