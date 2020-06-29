Obituary: Tammy Kay Wince

Tammy Kay Wince, age 59, of St. Marys, WV departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Marietta, OH. She was born on Thursday, October 20, 1960 in Sistersville, WV the daughter of the late Denton Franklin and Lulabelle Parsons Elder.

Tammy had worked for the Colin Anderson Center, St. Marys, WV for several years, member of the Rock Run Church, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and other family, spending summers in the mountains, riding side by sides, cooking, fishing and flowers.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Darrell Lee Wince; daughters, Sebrinia L. Ahouse (James), St. Marys, WV and Michelle Niemczyk (Michael), Belmont, WV; sisters, Sandra Dunn, Waynesburg, PA, Linda Barnhart (Charlie), St. Marys, WV and Karen Thompson (Joe), Graysville, OH; grandchildren, Dekota Ahouse, Andrew James Ahouse, Ian Niemczyk and Tyler Niemczyk.

Funeral services will be held at 11;00 AM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the McCullough Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV with the Rev. Bill Dawson officiating. Burial to follow at the Elder Cemetery near St. Marys, WV. Visitation will be held from 4PM- 8PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the funeral home, adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

