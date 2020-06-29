Advertisement

Parkersburg fireworks moved to Fort Boreman Park

(KJCT)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Parkersburg city officials say this year’s fireworks have been moved to Fort Boreman Park.

Usually held at City Park, the display has been moved so more people can view the colorful explosives from a safe place.

The annual carnival that precedes the fireworks has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the city is paying for half of the display and area auto dealers are paying for the other half.

The fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

