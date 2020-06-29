Ritchie County HS team name controversy

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - Ritchie County High School is marred in controversy over the use of its team name, “the Rebels.” And although the team’s mascot and school has no association with the confederacy there are still people that come to the games on Ritchie County’s side sporting confederate flags.

It’s a situation that has many on both sides of the argument in the community. Those that are for the flag such as Ritchie County resident, Edward Cokeley believes that it is time to make the change.

Unfortunately, there’s been too much controversy over the years. I know there have been confrontations with school officials and individuals bringing confederate flags to ball games. I know my kids, when they went to state meets for track and cross country, they would receive comments from other kids about, “Why are you in West Virginia with a confederate mascot?”

Those on Cokeley’s side believe that the mascot should be changed because they no longer want the connection to something derogatory. It also would go against West Virginia’s history and what the state stood for during the Civil War as a state that broke away from Virginia to be a part of the Union.

However, those on the opposite side of keeping the name want to continue the name’s history and bring up the name’s origin and why they go by “the Rebels.”

Originally, the name ‘Rebels’ came about because of the controversy over consolidating community schools into Ritchie County High School. Different purposes, different meaning. But it had nothing to do with anything that would be considered derogatory.

But the original meaning is lost to the current crop of Ritchie County people. Because of this, a petition is put up to the public to look into and sign for a change to the high school’s team name. Those in opposition of the team name will also be meeting with the Ritchie County Board of Education on June 7.

