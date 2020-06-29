Ritchie Regional Health Care offering COVID-19 testing

HARRISVILLE, W.Va (WTAP) - Ritchie Regional Health Care (RRHC) will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 10. Testing will be available from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. at 135 S. Penn Avenue, and will be provided by drive-through.

Those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards, but those without insurance will not be billed.

Those seeking testing to not have to be patients of RRHC, and will remain in their cars for the duration of the sample gathering process.

