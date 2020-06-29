Advertisement

Ritchie Regional Health Care offering COVID-19 testing

(WJHG)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISVILLE, W.Va (WTAP) - Ritchie Regional Health Care (RRHC) will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 10. Testing will be available from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. at 135 S. Penn Avenue, and will be provided by drive-through.

Those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards, but those without insurance will not be billed.

Those seeking testing to not have to be patients of RRHC, and will remain in their cars for the duration of the sample gathering process.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2nd person dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash

Updated: seconds ago
Eric Townsend, 40, died at Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was flown after the crash

News

Valley Gem sightseeing tours continue with safety measures

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Valley Gem sternwheeler is continuing to offer sightseeing tours, taking safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

WTAP News @ 11 - American Cancer Society healthy cooking tutorials

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County amateur radio operators

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Vienna VFD operations continue without annual fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Struggling entrepreneur fears worst after 40 years in business

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Six people rescued from Little Muskingum River

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Mississippi lawmakers move to change state flag

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Fireworks laws vary by city

Updated: 3 hours ago